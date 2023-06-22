Pittsfield: Panel discussion on antisemitism

Barrington Stage Company and the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a free panel discussion, “Reflections on Antisemitism and the Cautionary Tale of Cabaret,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St.
The panel includes Alan Paul, BSC artistic director; Barbara Waldinger, theater professor, City University of New York Graduate Center; and Roselle Chartock, author and artist, professor emerita of education at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
The panel will be moderated by Jeffrey Robbins, former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.
Jewish thought leaders will discuss the relevance of art and theater in promoting understanding and combating antisemitism. There will be a 10 a.m. coffee and bagel reception in the Boyd-Quinson Stage lobby. The panel discussion begins at 10:45 a.m. in the theater.
Seating is limited. Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for registration options.