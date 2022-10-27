Sheffield: Aquarion to conduct water main cleaning

Aquarion Water Company has announced a water main cleaning project scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. In the event of inclement weather, the project will be held Nov. 2.
During the project, customers may notice some discoloration in their water resulting from the temporary disturbance of the water flow.
Aquarion recommends customers store water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should also refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored. Prior to resuming use, customers should run their cold water faucets until the water appears clear.
The streets where the cleaning will take place include Ashley Falls Road, Bear Den Road, Berkshire School Road, Bow Wow Road, Cobble Lane (East/West), Cook Road, County Road, Depot Square, Dewey Way, East Road, Elm Street, Frederic Lane, Hewins Street, Laurel Lane, Main Street, Maple Avenue, Miller Avenue, North Main Street, Park Lane, Pike Road (East/West), Plymouth Lane, Root Lane, South Main Street, Salisbury Road, Sheffield Plain, Silver Street, Spring Hollow Lane, Squire Lane, Water Farm Road, Woodedge Lane.
Information: Aquarion at 1-800-732-9678 or cs@aquarionwater.com.