Great Barrington: Arborists donating services at MMRHS

Arborist Day, a Berkshire tradition begun 17 years ago by the Berkshire Botanical Garden, will take place from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Each year, Berkshire arborists and tree specialists gather for a day of community service, education and recreation. About two dozen arborists from around the region are expected to attend. The day will include removals, tree plantings and pruning.

Tom Ingersoll of Ingersoll Land Care in Sheffield will present “Pruning Shade Trees for Sustainability and Climate Change.” Participating arborists can earn continuing education units.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

