Adams: Library book talk with mystery writer

Archer Mayor, New York Times bestselling author of the Vermont-based Detective Joe Gunther series, will be discussing and autographing his new novel, "Fall Guy," at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St.

Mayor’s critically-acclaimed series of police novels featuring the fictional Lt. Joe Gunther of the Brattleboro Police Department has its roots in actual field experience. Over the past 30 years, Mayor has worked as a firefighter/EMT, a police officer, and a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Mayor received the Robert B. Parker Award in 2016 and he is also a recipient of the Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.

