Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. April service project: Collecting donations for Berkshire Environmental Action Team (thebeatnews.org). ARK Community Church, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary or join us on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s sermon is “Sharing the Light.” Come worship the Lord with us on this victory Sunday.
Dalton United Methodist: Facebook Live worship at 10 a.m. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. The Rev. Henry Pascual will lead the congregation to the tomb of Jesus with a message titled “Faith Over Fear” based on the gospel of Mark 16:1-8. Pasqual will be accompanied by Stephanie Morris, deacon and lay reader. Susan Salvini will lead the congregation in song with a special selection sung by the choir. Solo performances by Christian Pickwell and Siward Hazelton. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon is “Resurrection Sunday.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m. is currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Easter Worship.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Easter Sunday worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Luke 24:1-12. Message: “Resurrection Depression of the Disciples.” A later service on Facebook will be at 3 p.m. We are open and practicing social distancing.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Losing Tombs.”
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Easter Sunday worship with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Afraid of Easter!” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. Christ is risen! Christ is risen indeed! Alleluia! Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. (in-person, outdoor service). Easter service at 10 a.m. (in-person and Zoom service). Strict safety guidelines being followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: Easter Sunday worship led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck will celebrate the Miracle of the Resurrection and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Message: “The Easter Run-Around.” Michael Daunis is in charge of music. Prelude by Scott Bailey. Meghan Gleason will sing “The Holy City.” The service will conclude with the singing of “The Hallelujah Chorus.” Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com to join by phone or computer. Open & affirming congregation. All are welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity; face masks and social distancing required. Holy Saturday: 8 a.m. prayer service, Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. followed by Adoration for Vocations. Sermon focus: “Easter Vigil Alleluia! The stone rejected by the builders has become the cornerstone. If we have died with Christ, we shall also rise with him and pass from death to life.” Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sermon focus: “On this day of days, we offer a joyful sacrifice of praise to the Father who raised his Son from the dead. Let us be intent upon the life Christ offers us, Christ our Passover who has been sacrificed.” Prerecorded Sunday Mass will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Easter Sunday Communion worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary or outside if weather permits. Bring lawn chairs. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on the Resurrection and Empty Tomb. State guidelines will be followed for inside or outside service. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate Resurrection Sunday. In-person attendance is limited to church members only at this time, and they must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross will give the message.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion are posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons. Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in-person and livestreamed to the Facebook page. Text and sermon is Mark 16:1-8, “The Lad in White Linen.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); Festival Shaharit at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the eighth day of Passover; Yizkor after 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV); Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna J. Swiers, church member. The sermon, “Were You There … When He Rose Up from the Dead?” is based on John 20:1-18.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 7:45 p.m. (no 4 p.m. Mass). Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 & 10:30 April 4. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Holy Week services — Holy Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 & 11:30 a.m. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. No in-person worship. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. in-person in the Memorial Garden; 10 a.m. online worship via christtrinitychurch.org.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube at 10 a.m. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. The message, “Doubting Thomas,” is based on John 20:24-31. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.