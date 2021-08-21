Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stan’s.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Meeting at 10 a.m. at the Congregational Church on YMCA Road in August, September and October, and at the Federated Church on Main Street in November, December and January. Communion and a potluck luncheon held on the first Sunday of each month.
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “What is Proper” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi as he continues talking of hard sayings of Paul. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Come worship with us!
First Congregational: 514 Main St. In-person worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual’s message is based on Ephesians 6:10-20, focusing on the spiritual armor of God. Worship includes a litany of Thanksgiving For Faithful Service. Sarah Pudlo, deacon of the week and lay reader. Sue Salvini, hymn leader. Kate Caton, music. Jeri Galletly will read, “All Kinds of Awesome” by J. Hitchman for Storytime.
United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m., wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing recommended. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Baptism.” Sermon handouts will be provided.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: In-person worship at 10 a.m. at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road. Information and Zoom link for simultaneous online service at graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Hevreh is again open to the public. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and open to all. To attend via Zoom, email info@hevreh.org for the links. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational worship at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Rich Hayes. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks required regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Genesis 1:14-19. Message: “Creation vs. Evolution: ‘Let There be Light,’ part 2.” A Tuesday night study on “Biblical problem solving” in 1st Corinthians starts Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the church basement and Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Mosher’s home in North Adams. Books cost $8.95. Fifth Sunday community hymn sing at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 followed by an ice cream social.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. led by the Rev. Barbara Kershner. Face masks required. No worship on Facebook or YouTube.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “You Have Got to be Kidding!” Services may be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon theme on this 13th Sunday after Pentecost is “For You, With You.” Masks are currently not required and singing will be allowed with social distance seating. Everyone welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays through August.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks are required if not vaccinated. Worship can be viewed on Facebook live (All Saints Berkshires), at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301, and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks & social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks & social distancing. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: The Methodists will join FCC at 134 Main St. for worship at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Stephen Dale. A Zoom alternative is available.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. Joint worship with First Congregational at 10 a.m. at FCC, 134 Main St., with livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube. This week we’re invited to “suit up” as we consider what the Apostle Paul meant when he instructed us to put on the full armor of God. Starting Aug. 29, worship time moves to 10:15 a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Joshua confronts the tribes of Israel: Will you desert your covenant with Yahweh? The desertion of disciples is a prelude to the paschal mystery. With Peter, however, let us profess our faith in the Lord, who gave himself up for us all.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary following state guidelines. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Raffle tickets for a cord of wood will be sold today and Wednesday at the Peru compactor site.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: 475 Tyler St. Nondenominational worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. celebrates the 13th Sunday after Pentecost. Or view on PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA). The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Our Personal Stories: Why We Must Choose Faith,” is based on Matthew 8:5-13.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. First Church joins South Church in a joint service at 10 a.m. Sunday at South Church, 110 South St. Tom Damrosch of South Church will preach and Becky Crane will lead worship. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Mind.” Golden Text: James 3:17. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, other hours by appointment.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call 413-445-4872, ext. 10, for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna Swiers. Summer sabbath sermon, “Family Reunion,” based on Genesis 48:11; Deuteronomy 26:11. Ministry of Music offered by Donald Fredenburg will include “I would be True, Satisfied and Rejoice the Lord is King.”
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. In-person Shabbat services at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Masks required. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for information. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Masks required. Also available online at zionlutheranpittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. following recommended safety guidelines. Worship is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. Worship at 10 a.m. with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Body Conflict” based on Nehemiah 5. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Canaan, N.Y.
Flat Brook Baptist: 13091 Route 22. Bible-believing, Jesus exhalted. Sunday worship: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Bible study & prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 518-921-8859.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. Mass at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Church of Our Saviour Episcopal: 14660 Route 22 north. Worship at 8 a.m. Visit churchofoursaviour.us.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing.