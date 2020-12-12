Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. The church is providing Christmas gifts for a family at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. ARK strongly supports social justice and Black Lives Matter.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary. As we continue the Advent Season, Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi will be sharing a message of Joy. Come let us worship the Lord together!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. The 10 a.m. Sunday worship can be viewed on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship led by the Rev. Henry Pascual will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. Third Sunday of Advent series: “I Believe in God: Ode to Joy.” Donna Bishop, deacon of the week and lay reader. Jeri Galletly reads “God Gave Us Christmas” by Lisa T. Bergren for Storytime. Music by Kate Caton. Virtual Advent wreath lighting in the home follows with coffee hour.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Service from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call. Contact Pastor Dan Lampron for details.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Sunday service at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Feeling our Feelings.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Sunday service at 9 a.m. at the church on Main Street and at 6 p.m. live on Facebook. Pastor Chuck Mosher will lead the service with his message, “Advent Candle Joy to the World.”
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Singing the Old Songs.”
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., morning worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Neil. Sermon, “Surprised by Joy,” via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Holiday Bell Concert at 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Dec. 18 & 19, on CTSBTV or ctsbtv.com. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road, behind NBT Bank. In-person worship has been temporarily canceled due to the increase of COVID cases. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online or by phone, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: In-person services are suspended until further notice. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays with Pastor David Anderson presiding. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday celebrates the third Sunday of Advent. The Rev. Carolyn Peck will lead worship. Music led by Michael Daunis with Paul Dejong on the cello. Call 413-663-9940 for Zoom directions. All welcome. Open and affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for a Holy Spirit-filled worship service. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering each Sunday eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/ mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Third Sunday of Advent sermon focus: “John witnesses to one who is to come, one far mightier than he, one who will proclaim freedom and deliverance from sin and death. As we await his coming again in glory, let us join with Mary in singing the praises of God.”
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Third Sunday of Advent (Love) worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Norman Lee will deliver his sermon through the scriptures. State guidelines with number allowed, mask and distance requirements will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Information: 413-655-2613.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. A place to belong, a place to believe. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon is “The Uncluttered Heart Transformed with Joy.”
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Advent season theme is “A Season of Hope!” Text: Isaiah 61:1-4, 8-11. Sermon: “Take Up the Garments of Salvation.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV).
Pilgrim Memorial: 249 Wahconah St. Donna J. Swiers, lay minister. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “The Advent of Our Lord: Joy.” Scripture: Luke 2:8-12, 15-18.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Holy Days — Christmas Eve: 4 & 6 p.m. (both livestreamed); Christmas Day: 8 & 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m. Vigil Mass (livestreamed); New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. Holy Day Mass. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. In-person worship has been suspended. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation welcoming all and seeking to be a nourishing presence in the community.
Unitarian Universalist Church: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service celebrating the third Sunday of Advent will be livestreamed on Facebook. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. in the church yard and on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Sunday’s message: “Behold Your God — Peacemaker” based on Ephesians 2:8-22. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. Email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org for Zoom link.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.