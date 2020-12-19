Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. December project is providing Christmas gifts for a family at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. ARK strongly supports social justice and Black Lives Matter.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary. As we continue the Advent Season, Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi will be sharing a message of “Love.” Come let us worship the Lord together!
First Congregational: 514 Main St. No in-house worship. All services are livesteamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Henry Pascual will lead the congregation for the fourth Sunday of the Advent series, “I Believe in the Light: Illuminating Peace.” Sarah Pudlo, deacon and lay reader, with visuals by Donna Bishop. Jade Bishop will sing a special song. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual Advent wreath lighting in the Pickwell home will follow with a coffee hour. A “Blue Christmas” service of hope and healing led by Pasqual will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Jeri Galletly assists. Christmas Eve service led by Pasqual, “We Believe, Even Now,” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Stephanie Morris, deacon and lay reader. Guest soloists are Siward Hazelton, Sophia and Leila Pascual. Music provided by Caton. The virtual Advent wreath lighting will be in the Salvini home during the service.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Sunday services from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call hosted by Pastor Dan Lampron. Details for the call are available from Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road, Great Barrington. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Sunday service at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. We are currently meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon is “Solstice.” Allman-Morton will lead Christmas Eve worship at 5 p.m. Thursday. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Sunday service at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher at the church on Main Street. Message: “The Candle of Peace and Light to the World.” Scripture: Isa 9:6-7. The traditional candlelight service for the evening will be canceled because of COVID-19 gathering regulations, however, the 9 a.m. Sunday service will celebrate the candle passing.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. Sermon: “Spirit Blessings.” Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Neil via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “The Word is Love.” Christmas Eve Pageant and service at 6 p.m. Thursday, also via Facebook. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Jim Guenther, pastor. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road, behind NBT Bank. In-person worship has been temporarily canceled due to the increase of COVID cases. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: In-person services are suspended until further notice. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Face masks required. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. celebrates Christmas Sunday and the fourth Sunday in Advent: “Love.” The Rev. Carolyn Peck will lead an intergenerational worship service of prayers and songs. Michael Daunis will lead the music and will be joined by Paul DeJong and Scott Bailey with instrumental selections. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions on how to join by phone or computer. Open and affirming congregation. All are welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Regular weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “David’s posterity shall endure forever. His kingship finds its fulfillment in the son of Mary, Jesus the Christ. To him be glory and praise forever.” Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight. Christmas Day Mass at 10:45 a.m.
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Fourth Sunday of Advent (Joy) worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will deliver his sermon through the scriptures. State guidelines with number allowed, mask and distance requirements will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Information: 413-655-2613.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. celebrates the fourth Sunday of Advent. The church is closed; worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “The Uncluttered Heart Transformed with Love,” is based on I Corinthians 13. Christmas Eve service with special music by renowned pianist Karen Tchougourian and the FBC Music Ministry Team at 7 p.m. Thursday, also on PCTV-1301 (rebroadcast at 11 p.m.) and Facebook.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. The Advent season theme is “A Season of Hope.” Text: Luke 1:26-38; 46b-55. Sermon: “A Girl Shall be Mighty.” A Christmas Eve digital service will be available Thursday on YouTube. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon). Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number.
Pilgrim Memorial: 249 Wahconah St. Donna J. Swiers, lay minister. Worship at 10 a.m. The sermon, “The Advent of Our Lord: Love,” is based on John 3:16 and John 18:37. Gary J. Rist will light the Candle of Love.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Holy Days — Christmas Eve: 4 & 6 p.m. (both livestreamed); Christmas Day: 8 & 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m. Vigil Mass (livestreamed); New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. Holy Day Mass. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor. The Rev. Michael Goodreau, parochial vicar. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. In-person worship has been suspended. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. This Friday evening, Shabbat Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service celebrating the fourth Sunday of Advent and Christmas will be livestreamed on Facebook. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Thursday livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Thursday led by the Rev. Janet McKinstry. Music led by Vikki True and Doug Schmolze. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to receive a Zoom invitation for services.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols worship video premieres at 5 p.m. Thursday on both Facebook and YouTube. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for links.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. in the church yard and on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Sunday’s message, “Behold Your God — Man of Sorrows,” is based on Isaiah 53:1-12. Modified Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Thursday. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.