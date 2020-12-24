Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. December project is providing Christmas gifts for a family at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. ARK strongly supports social justice and Black Lives Matter.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/ or in our sanctuary. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi will be sharing his message, "People Need the Lord." Come let us worship the Lord together!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. The 10 a.m. Sunday worship can be viewed on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. The theme for the first Sunday after Christmas, "Believe This: The Time Has Come," will be led by Deacons Donna Bishop, Sarah Pudlo, Sue Salvini, and Tom Towne. It includes a musical sermon arranged and performed by Christian Pickwell and a children's story, "Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light," by A. Stott, read by Jeri Galletly. Music is provided by Kate Caton. A virtual coffee hour will follow.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Sunday services from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call hosted by Pastor Dan Lampron. Details for the call are available from Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Sunday's 10 a.m. service includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Rich Hayes. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Pastor Chuck Mosher leads 9 a.m. worship at the church on Main Street. Message: "Called Unto Righteousness." Scripture: 1 Peter 1:2-10. The morning service can also be viewed at 6 p.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball's channel. Sermon: "To See God's Face." Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., morning worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Service and retirement celebration for the Rev. Bill Neil at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: "Dismiss Your Servant in Peace." Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena's Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road, behind NBT Bank. In-person worship suspended. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: In-person services are suspended. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service ) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams. Handicapped accessible church.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. "Keep Looking." Michael Daunis will lead our music and Paul DeJong will play a selection for our offertory music. Thanks to all who make Zoom worship possible. Open and affirming congregation. All are welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering each Sunday eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to your lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Regular weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Solemnity of Mary Masses at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish's Facebook page and on YouTube.
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. First Sunday after Christmas worship at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee delivers his sermon through the scriptures. State guidelines with number allowed, mask and distance requirements will be followed. Lee's sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Information: 413-655-2613.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the first Sunday after Christmas. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); "friend" the church and the link to the livestream will appear. First Gentleman Nelson Ross, husband of the pastor, will give the message, "True Forgiveness is an Expression of God’s Love," based on Ephesians 4:2-3 and 1 Peter 4:8-9.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Listen to our Christmas music video on YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield or fumcpittsfield.org.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon). Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday evening by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number.
Pilgrim Memorial: 249 Wahconah St., 413-447-7443. Donna J. Swiers, lay minister. Worship at 10 a.m. The sermon, "We Didn't Know Who You Were," is based on Isaiah 9:6, Matthew 1:21, John 1:11. Gary J. Rist will light the Christ candle.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m. Vigil Mass (livestreamed); New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. Holy Day Mass. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph's Church: 414 North St. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor. The Rev. Michael Goodreau, parochial vicar. Lord's Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen's Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. In-person worship has been suspended. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. This Friday evening, Shabbat Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. Sunday's 10:30 a.m. worship services will be livestreamed on Facebook. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul's Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Sunday's message: "Jars of Clay" based on 2 Corinthians 4:1-18. via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist and facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.