Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
First Baptist: 32 North St. Service information at facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchofcheshire.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. The church is providing Christmas gifts for a family at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. ARK strongly supports social justice and Black Lives Matter.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary. As we continue the Advent season, Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi will be sharing a message of Peace. Come let us worship the Lord together!
Dalton United Methodist Church: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. Participate in Holy Communion at home. Music provided by Kate Caton. Tom Towne, deacon and lay reader. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual lighting of the Advent wreath in the home and virtual coffee hour will follow the service.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Sunday services from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call. Contact Pastor Dan Lampron for details.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road, Great Barrington. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. We are currently meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Laura Randall. Sermon: “The Meaning of Home. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Communion worship led by Pastor Chuck Mosher at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church on Main Street and at 6 p.m. live on Facebook. Message: “Advent Candle of Love for the World” with scripture reading from 1 Corinthians 13:4-13.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “A Way for the Word.”
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Service and Communion at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Neil. Sermon, “The Path of Piece,” via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Holiday Bell Concert at 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Dec. 18 & 19, on CTSBTV or ctsbtv.com. AA meetings continue on Thursday evenings. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in-person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Reservations recommended as seating is limited: 413-329-3026. Worship will also be online on Zoom at 2 p.m. Email welcome@lenoxucc.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist Church: In-person worship has been temporarily canceled due to the increase of COVID cases. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: In-person services are suspended until further notice. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays with Pastor David Anderson presiding. Worship also be livestreamed at facebook.com/ firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: Second Sunday of Advent worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. The Rev. Carolyn Peck will lead worship. Message: “This New Way.” Music led by Michael Daunis with Paul Dejong on the cello. Zoom directions: 413-663-9940. Open and affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering each Sunday eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Second Sunday of Advent sermon focus: “As we await new heavens and a new earth, let us make clear the way of the Lord by being servants of justice, truth, and peace.” Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Holy Day of Obligation, Tuesday, Dec. 8: Mass at 8 a.m. 12:10 and 6 p.m.; no vigil Mass. Sermon focus: “Chosen by God, Mary reverses the sin of Eve. Because of her obedience, God’s salvation is made known to all the nations.”
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Sunday of Advent (Peace) beginning at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will deliver his sermon through the scriptures. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Information: 413-655-2613.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “The Uncluttered Heart Transformed with Peace,” is based on Isaiah 26:3 and John 14:15-27.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. The Advent season theme is “A Season of Hope!” Text: Isaiah 40:1-11. Sermon: “Hear the Word of Comfort.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV).
Pilgrim Memorial: 249 Wahconah St. No services this Sunday. Folks are invited to worship at Morningside Baptist Church.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Second Sunday of Advent worship at 9:30 a.m. led by church member Donna J. Swiers. Sermon: “The Advent of our Lord: Peace,” based on Micah 5:2, John 18:37.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Holy Days — Immaculate Conception: Vigil Mass, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 (livestreamed); 9 a.m. Mass Tuesday, Dec. 8; Christmas Eve: 4 & 6pm (both livestreamed); Christmas Day: 8 & 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m. Vigil Mass (livestreamed); New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. Holy Day Mass. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square. In-person worship suspended. Online service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/ SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship services celebrating the second sunday of Advent and Communion will be livestreamed on Facebook. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@ janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link. The Rev. Libby Wade leads an Advent series at 7 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/y2mjo9cw for the link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Sunday’s message: “Behold Your God — He Is Kind” based on Luke 7:1-23. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma .org, Youtube.com/c/ WilliamstownBaptist.
First Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@ firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.