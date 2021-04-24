Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Livestreamed worship at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. April service project: Collecting donations for Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi's sermon is "The Plans I have for You." Come worship the Lord with us this Sunday.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Facebook Live worship at 10 a.m. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship service livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. Fourth Sunday of Easter service will be led by Deacon Tom Towne accompanied by lay reader Sue Pickwell. Towne's message, "The Grass is Always Greener," is based on the Old Testament reading of Psalm 23. Sue Salvini will lead the congregation in song with music provided by Kate Caton. For Storytime, Jeri Galletly will read "The Best Place in the World" by P. Horacek. Virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Lampron's sermon: “A Man Named Jesus.” Masks and social distancing required.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speakers: Jan Hutchinson & Jose Garcia. Sermon: Poems of Healing and Renewal. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Hebrews 1:10-14. Message: "Christ the Creator." We sing, pray and practice social distancing. Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook. National Day of Prayer vigil at 5 p.m. May 6 in parking lot at Community Bible Church, Williamstown.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball's channel. Sermon: "Practical Love." Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: Open & affirming. The Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush leads worship at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: "Faithful Following." Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Zoom worship at 11 a.m. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org for the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena's Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. On the fourth Sunday of Easter, Pastor Nami Yu's sermon focuses on being a “Realistic Optimist.” Strict safety guidelines followed with masks and social distancing and temperature checks at the door. Everyone welcome. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: In-church service at 10 a.m. at 59 Summer St. Masks and 6' distancing required. Worship availalbe on Zoom and Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service ) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 with email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. with face masks and social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Mac Bellner, guest pastor. Message: "I Thought I'd Rather be a Goat." Michael Daunis will lead the music and musical selections will be provided by Paul DeJong and Meghan Gleason. During this same hour, Anne Urban offers a separate Sunday School service for the youth. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions on joining worship by phone or computer.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship following safety guidelines and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish's Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: "Jesus is the 'stone rejected by the builders which has become the cornerstone.' He is the good shepherd who laid down his life for us. Through his paschal mystery we have become children of God."
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Fourth Sunday in Easter worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. State guidelines will be followed. Pastor Norman Lee will speak through the Gospels. Lee's sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. The annual meeting will follow worship.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. celebrates the fourth Sunday of Easter. In-person attendance is limited to church members only at this time, and they must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); "friend" the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross' message, “Our Shepherd: The Chief Cornerstone,” is based on Psalm 118:22, John 10:11-18 and Acts 4:11-12.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Zoom worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. African Style in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. Text and sermon: I John 3:16-24, “Sacrificial Love.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenburg, moderator and organist. The sermon, "Our Emmaus Road," is based on Luke 24:13-21, 28-31. Fredenburg's ministry of music will be "I Walk with Jesus."
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord's Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen's Episcopal: No in-person worship. Online worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service available on conference call or online at 11 a.m.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Livestreamed worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul's Episcopal: Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed on YouTube; visit website for details and links. The message, "Qualified," is based on 2 Corinthians 11. "Basic Christianity" at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for link.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.