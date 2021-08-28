Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stan’s.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Meeting at 10 a.m. at the Congregational Church on YMCA Road in August, September & October, and at the Federated Church on Main Street in November, December & January. Communion and potluck luncheon on the first Sunday of each month.
Cheshire
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “Like Stars” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi as he continues talking of hard sayings of Paul. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with maks or on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. In-person worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary, restrictions apply, and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. Contemporary service led by Deacon Sarah Pudlo accompanied by Kathy Bishop, lay reader. Pudlo’s message, “Pieces Go In … Peace Comes Out,” is based on James 1:17-27 & Mark 7:1-8, 14-23. Music provided by guest organist Justin Geyer.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon is “Adam & Eve.” Masks & social distancing recommended.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: In-person worship at 10 a.m. at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road. Information and Zoom link for simultaneous online service at graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Hevreh is again open to the public. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and open to all. For Zoom link, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational service at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Jessica Curtis. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks required for all.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: 1 John 5:4. Message: “The Things I’ve Learned in 40 Yeas of Christianity.” “Biblical problem solving” study in 1st Corinthians at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. There is still room if you want to take part. Books cost $8.95. Fifth Sunday community hymn sing at 6 p.m. Sunday followed by an ice cream social.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. In-person worship & hymn sing at 10:30 a.m. No worship on Facebook or YouTube. Masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Marcia Eveland. Sermon: “Trailing Clouds of Glory.” Services available at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. Livestreaming info at stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. and Zoom worship at 1 p.m. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org for the link.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Nami Yu’s 14th Sunday after Pentecost sermon focuses on “The Strategy of Love.” Masks encouraged even if fully vaccinated. Singing is allowed with socially distanced seating. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. today.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in-church service at 10 a.m. Masks are required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person and livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams. Masks & social distancing required.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Zoom format is also available. The Rev. Carolyn Peck’s message is “The Way Of Love.” Michael Daunis will lead the music and Gwen Farnsworth, soprano, will sing. Open & affirming congregation. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com to be added to the Zoom invitation list.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. New worship time at 10:15 a.m. in person, outdoors, behind the building, weather permitting. Livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube. This Sunday, New Hope talks about what the things we miss when we spend too much time focused away from what’s right in front of us. Beginning Sept. 12, New Hope will worship at 10:15 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Pownal (Vt.) United Methodist Church. Visit new-hopeumc.org for more information. Visit facebook.com/NewHopeUMCMA for inclement weather announcements.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Through observance of the Lord’s commands, we shall experience the fullness of life. Living in conformity with God’s will frees us from all casuistry about good and evil. We are called to welcome God’s word and to let it take root in our hearts.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Livestreaming info at stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Raffle tickets will be sold today and Wednesday at the Peru compactor site. A Mountain Market Craft Fair planning meeting follows the service.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the 14th Sunday after Pentecost. Or, tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA). The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “A Godly Persistence,” is based on Proverbs 19:21 and Mark 10:46-52.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: South Church will join First Church in a joint in-person and Zoom service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church, 27 East St. Don Fyfe, layperson of First Church, will preach. Join us in celebration. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for Zoom link.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Christ Jesus.” Golden Text: Philippians 4:7. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call 413-445-4872, ext. 10, for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald Fredenburg.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays and 7:15, 9:15 (livestreamed) and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Joint in-person and Zoom service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church, 27 East St. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for Zoom link.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. In-person Shabbat services at 5:30 p.m. Friday. In-person Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org or call 413-442-5910 to join virtually. Virtual High Holy Day services start on Rosh Hashanah evening, Sept. 6. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org or call 413-442-5910 for link. Information: ansheamunim.org.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Masks required. Also available online at zionlutheranpittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with safety guidelines. Worship is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com for Zoom link.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m., firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m., stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Livestreaming info at stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m., stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship info at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. The message, “Daily Bread,” is based on Psalm 119. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church and livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for link.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: 10 Green River Lane. Mass at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register: faithdivecchio@gmail.com or 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Church of Our Saviour Episcopal: 14660 Route 22 north. Worship: 8 a.m. Sunday, churchofoursaviour.us.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.