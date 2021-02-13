Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. February project: Collecting donations for the Berkshire Community Diaper Project berkshirecommunitydiaperproject.com. ARK, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s message: “How God Became King.” Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. For Transfiguration Sunday, the Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on 2 Kings 2:1-14. Message: “Life’s Transitions.” Stephanie Morris, deacon of the week, lay reader. For Storytime, Jeri Galletly will read “The Book of Love” by Emma Randall. A solo performance will be given by Nancy Kane with music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour follows. Ash Wednesday: Drive-thru distribution of ashes from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with a virtual worship service at 7 p.m.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Sunday services from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call. Details are available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Sunday service at 10 a.m. and includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speakers: Erin McNamara, Dianna Downing, Jan Hutchinson, and more. Sermon: “Opening the Heart’s Door: A Valentine’s Day Service.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Sunday service at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. We are open and practice social distancing. Message: “Christ the Creator.” Scripture: Hebrews 1. If snow cancels worship, the service can be viewed on Facebook at 11 a.m. The service will also be recorded live on Facebook at 6 p.m.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. No worship this Sunday. Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 17 via Facebook Live and YouTube; time to be announced.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “We Promise.” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road, behind NBT Bank. No in-person worship. Worship at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “Catching Glimpses of Glory.” Michael Daunis will lead music. Prelude: “The Bluest Sky” by violinist Beth Daunis and guitarist Domingo DeGrazia. Ash Wednesday service via Zoom at 7 p.m. Zoom worship provided by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Mike Daunis, and Peck. Join by phone or computer; email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions. Open & affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Jesus manifests the powerful, healing love of God by curing the leper who was forced to live under severe restrictions by Jewish legislation. He turned to Jesus in his need and was filled with joy. We are called to imitate the healing and compassionated Jesus.” Ash Wednesday: Ashes will be distributed in a modified COVID fashion at 8 a.m., 12:10 and 6 p.m. Masses. Sermon focus: “Be reconciled and return to the Lord by means of prayer, fasting and deeds of loving service.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at 3:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Valentine Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary following State guidelines. Pastor Norman Lee will prepare us for Ash Wednesday and the season of Lent. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Officers are reminded that annual reports need to be prepared and submitted for the Feb. 28 annual meeting.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the last Sunday after the Epiphany. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Celebrating Freedom Through Love,” is based on Proverbs 10:12 and I Corinthians 13:1-13.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion are posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Transfiguration Sunday reading: Mark 9:2-9. Sermon: “Listening for God.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. No in-person worship. Online service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. No in-person worship. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. FCC will livestream worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Sunday’s message, “Be Reconciled!” is based on 2 Corinthians 5. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.