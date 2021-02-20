Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary of the Assumption: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for conference call number. February project: Collecting donations for the Berkshire Community Diaper Project, berkshirecommunitydiaperproject.com.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s sermon, “I’m Hungry, Pastor,” should fill our hungry souls. Come and worship!
Dalton United Methodist: Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. For the first Sunday in Lent, the Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on Genesis 9:8-17. Message: “Bow in the Sky.” Sarah Pudlo, deacon of the week and lay reader. Linda Johnson, hymn leader. Choir will perform music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Worship at 11 a.m. by conference call. Details are available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: The 10 a.m. service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. is currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Side with Love.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Sunday service at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. We are open and practicing social distancing. Message: “The Life of Christ Last Days Series, No. 18: What is the Millennium?” Scripture: Revelation 20:1-4. If snow cancels worship, the service can be viewed at 11 a.m. on Facebook. The 6 p.m. Sunday service is on Facebook Live.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Finding Heaven’s Voice.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “It Ain’t About the Chocolate!” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Jim Guenther, pastor. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in-person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: No in-person worship. Sunday service at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “40 Days.” Music led by Michael Daunis. Other music provided by Paul DeJong, tenor Ron Shartrand and alto Lois Daunis. Felt Lent banner assembly begins. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions to join by phone or computer. Open and affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St., 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Mindful of his covenant, the Lord promises never to destroy creation again by flood waters. The waters of baptism bring salvation and forgiveness through the death of Christ. After fasting 40 days and being put to the test, Jesus begins his public ministry.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at noon Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. First Sunday in Lent worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary following State guidelines. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on passages from scripture. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Officers must prepare and submit annual reports by Feb. 28.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the first Sunday in Lent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Celebrating Freedom: God’s Faithfulness Through It All,” is based on Lamentations 3:17-25.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons. Lenten theme: “A Time to Heal.” First Sunday of Lent reading: Mark 1:35-45. Message: “Healing through Compassion.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
St. Charles Borromeo: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 21 through March 28, in the church.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. No in-person worship. Online service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Young Families Shabbat Experience at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, includes a celebration of Purim. Join Rabbi Liz for story time and crafts. To register and receive craft supplies in advance, visit tinyurl.com/TAAFebYoungFamiliesShabbat. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. No in-person worship. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. The message, “Unequally Yoked,” is based on 2 Corinthians 6. Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.