Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. In March, the church is collecting donations for the Berkshire Humane Society. ARK, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s message is “Sowing Seeds of Love.” Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live or in our sanctuary.
Dalton United Methodist: Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. Second Sunday in Lent service led by Deacon Tom Towne, accompanied by lay reader Stephanie Morris. Towne’s message, “Between Me and You,” is based on the Old Testament reading of Genesis 17:1-7. Towne will also lead the congregation in song with music provided by Kate Caton, who will also play a spiritual selection as a tribute to Black History Month. Jeri Galletly will read the children’s story, “While We Can’t Hug” by E. McLaughlin and P. Dunbar. A virtual coffee hour will follow.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Worship at 11 a.m. by conference call. Details available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Kathy Duhon. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Sunday service at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher at the church on Main Street. We are open and practice social distancing. Message: “The God of All Creation.” Scripture: Genesis 1:1-2. If worship is canceled due to some impending snowstorm, the service will be on Facebook at 11 a.m. The service will be recorded live on Facebook at 6 p.m.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Finding the Cross.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. The latest confirmands will lead Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Follow Our Leader.” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: No in-person worship. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “The Cross of Discipleship.” Music led by Michael Daunis; Paul DeJong on cello. The second symbol will be placed on the Lenten banner. Zoom worship formatting provided by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Daunis, and Peck. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions on joining by phone or computer. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: Virtual worship on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Abraham offers the ultimate sacrifice of thanksgiving, the gift of his very son. This sacrifice prefigures the sacrifice of Jesus who died for us all. In his transfiguration, Jesus discloses a suffering messiahship.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at noon Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Second Sunday in Lent worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on passages from scripture. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Officers are reminded their annual reports are due today.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the second Sunday in Lent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. First Gentleman Nelson Ross’s message, “Is Your Confession Worthy of a Testimony?” is based on Hebrews 10:23-25.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the link.
First United Methodist: No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion are posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons. Lenten Theme: “A Time to Heal.” Second Sunday of Lent reading: John 4:43-54. Message: “Healing through Prayer.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Msgr. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 28 in the church.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. An online service is available at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service at 11 a.m. available by conference call or online.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. Today: Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. and celebration of Purim at 5:30 p.m., both via Zoom. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Fridays via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Zoom service at 10:30 a.m. All welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the Zoom worship.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Message: “Godly Sorrow,” based on 2 Corinthians 7. “Basic Christianity” livestreamed at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.