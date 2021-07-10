Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and the sermon, “Now You See,” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, 92.7 FM if nearby, or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. The Sanctuary is open for worship service at 9:30 a.m., restrictions apply. Worship is also livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual will deliver a message based on Ephesians 1:3-14, focusing on spiritual blessings. Baptism will be celebrated. Joyce Lacatell, deacon of the week; John Shields, lay reader; and Nancy Kane, hymn leader; Kate Caton, music. Jeri Galletly will read “The Big Umbrella” by J. Bates for Storytime.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks & social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “The Tax Man.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal Church: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Belle Fox-Martin. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks are required in the building regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: Life of Christ Last Days series, No. 19: “When is the time of Christ Coming?” Reading: 1 Thessalonians 5:1-8. Evening message, “The Certainty of Answered Prayer,” at 7 p.m. Sunday on Facebook Live.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. This Sunday begins a four week Forgiveness Series. The sermon is “God Forgives Us” and following worship there is an opportunity to meet with Pastor Jennifer Juliano and reflect on how the sermon applies to our lives.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “More Than Enough for All!” Services also available at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org for the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. On this seventh Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon focuses on “The Letter to Laodicea: All in” (Revelation 3:14-22). Strict safety guidelines are followed with masks, social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays through August.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in-church service at 10 a.m. Masks are required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. A Zoom alternative is available. The Rev. Carolyn Peck’s message is “The Dangerous Dance.” Michael Daunis and Meghan Gleason, soprano, will lead music. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: Virtual worship on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The prophet hears what God proclaims and is called to speak in God’s name. The 12 hear the message of Jesus and are sent forth to preach the good news. In him have we been chosen to be full of love.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Worship will be followed by a brief meeting to finalize the July 17 tag sale.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the seventh Sunday after Pentecost at the Pavilion at Onota Lake. The focus of the service, led by the Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross, is “Telling Our Stories.”
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email Cara Davis at caradavis01230@yahoo.com to reserve a space or firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Sacrament.” Golden Text: 1 Corinthians 5:8. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna Swiers. Sermon: “Summer Sabbath: Picnic in the Park” based on Matthew 14:16-20.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person and livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. Registration and information at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Worship at 11 a.m. with safety restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. For login information: 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. following recommended safety guidelines. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Tom Kitterman’s message: “Who Is Jesus?” based on John 1. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Zoom service at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.