Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “Proved Holy” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary (restrictions apply) and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and via Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual’s message is based on the Gospel of Mark 6:1-13. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Sarah Pudlo, deacon. Sue Barnes, lay reader. Sue Salvini, hymn leader. Music provided by Kate Caton.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “America.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal Church: 67 State Road. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Freedom and Accountability.” Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: “The Declaration of Independence, our National Birth Certificate.” Scripture: Psalms 19:7-11. Evening service at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live: “The Certainty of the Answer to Prayer.”
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Offensive Carpenter.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. We are fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “What Do We Owe to Caesar?” Services can be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. On this Sixth Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon will center on “Worship Community.” Strict safety guidelines followed with masks, social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays in July and August.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in-church service at 10 a.m. Masks are required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person and livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams. Masks and social distancing required.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person in Santuary and via Zoom. The Rev. Carolyn Peck’s message: “The Story of the Shepard.” Holy Communion celebrated. Call 413-663-9940 for Zoom directions.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Jesus is met with misgivings and rejection by his own relations. Like them, we often resist the prophetic word because of an obstinacy of heart, rooted in a self-pride which must give way to weakness and powerlessness.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Patriotic worship with Communion at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. A meeting on the upcoming tag sale event will follow.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Livestreamed worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the sixth Sunday after Pentecost. The church is open for in-person services. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Jesus’ Truth Is Marching On!” is based on John 17:14-19 and John 14:6.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Communion will be celebrated. The service is also available on Zoom. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the link and for any questions. All are welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “God.” Golden Text: 1 Chronicles 29:11. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenburg, church moderator and organist.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday. Registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following State restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. Virtual worship at southchurchpittsfield.org and Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. In-person and Facebook worship at 10 a.m.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. observing safety guidelines. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Indoor worship at 10 a.m. Registration and masks required. Livestreamed service available. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at the church and on YouTube at 10 a.m. Message: “Pass It On,” based on Nehemiah 2:18. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at second congregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing.