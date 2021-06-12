Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Sanctuary is open for worship service at 9:30 a.m.; restrictions apply. Worship also livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on the Gospel of Mark 4:26-34, the parables of the seeds. Joyce Lacatell, deacon of the week; Kat Miller, lay reader; Nancy Kane, hymn leader; Jeri Galletly, storytime; Justin Geyer, guest organist.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. with masks, social distancing. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “The Protestant Revolution.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational worship at 10 a.m. Meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Elizabeth Foster. Sermon: “Disability Justice: A Love Letter.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Chuck Mosher’s message: “Drifting requires no effort,” Hebrews 2:1-4. Evening message on Facebook Live, introduction to prayer from 7 to 8 p.m.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Seeds, Weeds, and Shrubs.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Laura N. O’Shaughnessy. Sermon: “Dreams Deferred.” Services may be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings. Other meetings will begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. If rain is in the forecast, worship will be on Zoom, visit lenoxucc.org for the link. The announcement will be made by noon Saturday. I, the Rev. Liz Goodman, also release my preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org or on most podcast platforms.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Strict safety guidelines are being followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook —All Saints Berkshires), at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC Channel 1301, and Compline (nighttime prayer service) at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays on Zoom. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing and also livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Mac Bellner. Message: “It Is No Small Thing.” Music led by Michael Daunis. Special music by Mary Ann Caproni, soprano. FCC hopes to begin hybrid worship in the church sanctuary and Zoom on July 4. Open & affirming congregation. All are welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The kingdom of God is like a mustard seed, which spring sup and becomes the largest of plants, like a tender shoot from the cedar which will bear fruit and become a majestic cedar. So shall the just one flourish, like a cedar. As we walk by faith and not by sight, may our lives bear fruit in abundance.”
Terra Nova: Zoom worship at 8:30 a.m., visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Communion worship at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a message through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. State guidelines will be followed.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the third Sunday after Pentecost. The church is open for in-person attendance. Services can be viewed on PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable and Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA). The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Our On-Going Love Battles,” is based on Matthew 5:43-48.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary is available for limited reservations by emailing Cara Davis at caradavis01230@yahoo.com. The service is also available on Zoom. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the link and any questions. All welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “God, the Preserver of Man.” Golden Text: Deuteronomy 33:12. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. First service at 10 a.m. in person and livestreamed at facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. African Style worship at 11:15 a.m. Sermon: “From Small to Great” Text: Mark 4: 26-34. Meals are provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call 413-445-4872, ext. 10, for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna J. Swiers. Sermon: “A Child of God,” based on Matthew 18:3. Children’s Day will be observed with favorite Sunday School songs.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Online service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. In-person and online worship at 10 a.m. Information: zionlutheranpittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. observing recommended safety guidelines. Worship is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. Church in the Garden at 10 a.m. Sunday. Outdoor services every week, weather permitting. Bring a chair.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “What Nehemiah Knew,” based on Nehemiah 1:5. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday with masks and social distancing,