Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Conference call number at arkcommunitychurch.org.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “The Spiritual Leader” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, 92.7 FM if nearby, or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary, restrictions apply. Worship will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and through Zoom. The Rev. Pascual will preach on the Gospel of Mark 4:35-41, “Jesus calms the storm.” Tom Towne, deacon of the week; Donna Bishop, usher and visual message; Deb Kovacs, usher; Siward Hazelton, lay reader & hymn leader; Kate Caton, music director.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks & social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “The Protestant Revolution.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Zoom service at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational service at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Meeting inside/outside.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon: “Grace.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: I Kings 2:1-9. Message: “The Fatherhood of Solomon.” Facebook study on prayer from 7-8 p.m.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Stormy Questions.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Marcia Eveland. Sermon “Embrace Diversity.” Services may also be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. Visit stmarylos.com for livestreamed Masses.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. or Zoom if raining. Visit lenoxucc.org for link and announcement. The Rev. Liz Goodman releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Strict safety guidelines are followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. Everyone welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship also on Facebook live (like us on Facebook —All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC Channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Masks & social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m., masks & social distancing; livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. led by Pastor Mac Bellner. Message: “What Frightens Us Most.” Music led by Michael Daunis. Special music by Meghan Gleason, soprano. Worship returns to sanctuary on July 4. Zoom process will continue. Open & affirming.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study & prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks & social distancing. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and YouTube. Sermon focus: “In the midst of adversity, we need to trust in the saving presence of God who triumphs over the waters of the sea. In the midst of distress, let us turn to the Lord with Faith, to him whom even the wind and the sea obey. He died and rose for our sake that we might live and not perish.”
Terra Nova: Zoom worship at 8:30 a.m., visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit stmarylos.com for livestreamed Masses.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will deliver his sermon through the scriptures. State guidelines followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Livestreamed worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the fourth Sunday after Pentecost/Baccalaureate Sunday. Open for in-person services or tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “God’s Power in Our Weaknesses,” is based on Isaiah 64:4 and II Corinthians 12:6-10.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. South Congregational will join First Church in a joint in-person and Zoom service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church. The Rev. Cara Davis of First Church will preach. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome to join us in celebration.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” Golden Text: Nehemiah 9:5. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. First service at 10 a.m. in-person and livestreamed at facebook.com/FirstUnited MethodistChurchofPittsfield. African Style in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. Sermon: “Fear Not, Trust God.” Text: Mark 4:35-41. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Donald F. Fredenburg, moderator & organist.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: Joint in-person and Zoom service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church, Park Square. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. For login: 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Facebook worship at 10 a.m.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. following safety guidelines. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Church in the Garden at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Bring a chair.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit stmarylos.com for livestreamed Masses.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “The Good Hand of My God” based on Nehemiah 2:1-8. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurch williamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks & social distancing. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks, social distancing.