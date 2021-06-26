Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “No Doubt” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. The Sanctuary is open for worship at 9:30 a.m. with restrictions and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and via Zoom. Worship led by Deacon Tom Towne, accompanied by Sue Pickwell, lay reader. Towne & Pickwell, hymn leaders. Bob & Kathy Bishop, ushers. Jeri Galletly will read “A Small Kindness” by S. McAnulty and will lead the congregation in a song using sign language. Kate Caton, music director.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “The Baptist Church.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal Church: 67 State Road. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Sunday service at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching.
Unitarian Universalist: Unitarian Universalist Association, General Assembly, national streaming worship service at noon Sunday at uua.org/ga.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. In-person worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: “Can evolution and the Bible both be correct?” Scripture: Genesis 1:9-13. Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Alone in a Crowd.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “Taking Care of God’s Garden.” Services may also be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings continue on Thursday evenings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. This Sunday offers a contemporary worship service with music led by Tom Cairns. Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon centers on “Fellowship Community.” Strict safety guidelines are followed with masks, social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can be viewed on Facebook live (All Saints Berkshires) and at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC Channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m., masks & social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person with masks & social distancing and facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Carolyn Peck’s message: “Making Room for Grace to Enter In.” Special music provided by Meghan Gleason and Lois Daunis. In-person worship returns to the sanctuary July 4. The Zoom format will still be available. Open & affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Because of sin, sickness and death have entered the world, but are overcome through the resurrection of Jesus. He hears the cry of those in need, healing the sick and raising the dead to life. He made himself poor that we might become rich.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. A brief meeting on the upcoming tag sale event will follow.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Livestreamed worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the fifth Sunday after Pentecost. The church is open for in-person attendance or tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service is livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “God’s Power in Our Weaknesses — Part 2” based upon Isaiah 64:4 and II Corinthians 12:6-10.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. First Church will join South Church in a joint service at 10 a.m. Sunday at South Church, 110 South St. Becky Crane, pastoral assistant of South Church, will preach. Join us in celebration. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Christian Science.” Golden Text: Jeremiah 2:1 and 3:15. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. Common service at 10 a.m. in person and livestreamed at facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by church member Donna J. Swiers. Sermon: “Summer Sabbath,” based on Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 20:8; Mark 6:31; Hebrews 4:10.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Joint worship with First Church of Christ, Congregational, at 10 a.m. at South Church. Virtual worship at southchurchpittsfield.org and Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist Church: 175 Wendell Ave. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. observing safety guidelines. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship info at weststockbridgeunitedchurchof christ.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Let Us Rebuild” based on Nehemiah 2:9-20. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Online worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurch williamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.