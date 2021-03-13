Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: Worship livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. In March, the church is collecting donations for the Berkshire Humane Society. ARK Community Church, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s message is “Watch out! Beware.” Come, find out the details. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/ or in our sanctuary.
Dalton United Methodist: Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. For the Fourth Sunday in Lent, the Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on Numbers 21:4-9. Message: “The Pole of Life.” Siward Hazelton, lay reader & hymn leader. Solo performance by Roxanne Spence. Jeri Galletly will read “Jesus Calling for Little Ones by S. Young for storytime. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual coffee hour will follow.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Worship at 11 a.m. by conference call. Details are available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Rich Hayes. Sermon: “Minding your Mind.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: “Jesus is Better than the Angels.” Scripture: Hebrews 1:6-9. We are open and practice social distancing. The Facebook service is live at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Losing Our Limits.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Jesus, Remember Me Too!” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Worship at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: No in-person worship. Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “Bearers of the Light.” Michael Daunis will lead music; solo by Meghan Gleason. The fourth Lenten piece will be added to banners. Zoom worship formatted by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Daunis, and Peck.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “God pardons and raises up those who have been unfaithful, those who have loved the darkness rather than the light. For God so loved the world that he sent his only Son to deliver the world from exile.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at noon Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranova northadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Fourth Sunday in Lent worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on passages from the Gospel. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Living Into the Power of Prayer — Part 2,” is based on I John 5:14-15 and Matthew 6:10b.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Lenten theme: “A Time to Heal.” Fourth Sunday of Lent readings: Isaiah 32:1-4; Mark7: 31-37. Message: “Healing through Restoration.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 28 in the church. A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held from 7-8 p.m. Friday.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. No in-person worship. Online worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facbook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Worship at 10:30 a.m. is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m.. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. The message, “Baptized,” is based on Romans 6:1-11. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Services will also be livestreamed; visit fbcwilliamstownma.org for details and links. Pastor: Chuck St. John.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Online worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.