Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: Worship livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. In March, the church is collecting donations for the Berkshire Humane Society. ARK, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, 92.7 FM if nearby, or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s sermon: “The Way of the Cross.” Come worship the Lord with us.
Dalton United Methodist: Facebook Live worship at 10 a.m. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: Virtual worship service livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. Deacon Sarah Pudlo will lead the fifth Sunday in Lent worship. Message: “Boiling it Down.” Donna Bishop, lay reader, will provide the visual message, “Love God, Love People” by D. Gokey. Roxanne Spence, hymn leader. Music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Worship at 11 a.m. by conference call. Details available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Equinox.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Revelation 20:1-4. Message: “The Life of Christ Last Days Series No. 18: What is the Millennium? Part 2.” We are open and practice social distancing. Those who miss the morning service can attend a Facebook service at 6 p.m.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Finding Life.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Abandoned by God!” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: No in-person worship. Worship at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “We Wish to See Jesus.” Michael Daunis will lead music. Cellist Paul DeJong will perform special music. The fifth piece, the Crown of Thorns, will be added to the Lenten banner. Zoom worship provided by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Daunis, and Peck. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The grain of wheat must die to produce fruit. Such dying must be cultivated by obedience and by our covenant with God, rooted in love and forgiveness.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at noon Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Fifth Sunday in Lent worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on the Biblical Passover as it relates to our lives today (part 1.) State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the fifth Sunday in Lent. In-person attendance is limited to church members only at this time and they must call the office to make a reservation. Tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes or view the livestreamed service on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” us and the link will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ message, “Jesus: The Light Within,” is based on John 12:27-35.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Lenten theme: “A Time to Heal.” Fifth Sunday of Lent reading: Luke 8:4-15. Message: “Healing through Faith.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna J. Swiers. The sermon, “Welcome, Sweet Springtime,” is based on Solomon 2:12, Matthew 6:26, 28-29, and Colossians 3:10.
St. Charles Borromeo: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 28 in the church.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: Worship at 11 a.m. available on conference call or online.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. No in-person worship. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Message: “Come And See!” based on Psalm 66. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. No in-person worship. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday.