Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. In March, the church is collecting donations for the Berkshire Humane Society. ARK Community Church, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. The sanctuary is open! Also join us at 92.7 FM if in close proximity to the church or at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s sermon is “Possessed.” Come worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship at 9:30 a.m. livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. The Rev. Henry Pascual’s message, “Risking Rejection,” is based on the scripture reading of Mark 14:3-9. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Everyone is asked to participate at home. Kat Miller, deacon of the week and lay reader. Scott Miller, hymn leader. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual annual meeting follows at 10:30 a.m.
Florida
Florida Baptist: Services at 11 a.m. by conference call. Details are available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Covenant.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Sunday service at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher at the church on Main Street. We are open and practice social distancing. Message: “Communion Sunday: The God of All Comfort.” Scripture 2 Corinthians 1:3-7. The Facebook service is live at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Finding Fools.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: Open and affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “I Just Can’t Do That!” AA meetings on Thursday evenings. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. No in-person worship. The service is offered on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. To access the service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with masks and social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams. Handicapped accessible church.
First Congregational: Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “Getting Angry.” Music led by Michael Daunis; solo by Meghan Gleason. The third Lenten piece will be added to banners. Zoom worship formatted by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Daunis, and Peck.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The law liberates and leads us to freedom. It is to be trusted for it is a source of wisdom. Jesus speaks of the ultimate freedom to be won for us by his being raised up. He is the sign of the power and wisdom of God.” COVID-modified Stations of the Cross at noon Fridays during Lent.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Third Sunday in Lent worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Communion will be served. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on passages from the Gospel. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the third Sunday in Lent. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Living into the Power of Prayer,” is based on I John 5:14-15.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Lenten Theme: “A Time to Heal.” Third Sunday of Lent reading: Luke 13:10-17. Message: “Healing through Freedom.” Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Sunday morning, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 28, in the church.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation welcoming all and seeking to be a nourishing presence in the community.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad Street. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Worship at 10:30 a.m. is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity Church: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurch ofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Message: “Acts of Grace” based on 2 Corinthians 8. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurch williamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. No in-person worship. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday with masks and social distancing.