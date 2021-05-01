Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Services posted to Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: Livestreamed worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. ARK, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Guest speakers Jeffrey and Susan Myers, missionaries from New Guinea, have prerecorded a message for us. Come worship the Lord with us!
Dalton United Methodist: Facebook Live worship at 10 a.m. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: Virtual worship service livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or on Zoom. No in-house worship. For the fifth Sunday of Easter, the Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on the scripture reading of John 15:1-8, “Abiding in Christ.” Holy Communion will be celebrated. Everyone is asked to participate at home. Tom Towne, deacon and lay reader. Roxanne Spence, hymn leader and soloist. Music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Relying on God — How I Can Become a Prayer Warrior.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon: “Impermanence.” Visit uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Psalms 69. Message: “And He would not drink.” Lord’s Supper service follows morning worship. Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook. National Day of Prayer vigil at 5 p.m. May 6 in parking lot at Community Bible Church, Williamstown.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Fear and Love.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Obstacles or Opportunities?” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: Worship at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org for the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and on Zoom. On the fifth Sunday of Easter, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon will center on “Jesus, the Bread of Life.” Masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in-church service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can also be seen on Zoom and Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 for Zoom link.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Join us by computer or phone. Call 413-663-9940 for directions. Open and affirming congregation. All are welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: Facebook Live worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Saul witnesses the risen Jesus and boldly proclaims his Lordship. We proclaim our belief in Jesus by our love for one another. He is the vine and we the branches. Together let us praise his name in our assembly of worship.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Fifth Sunday in Easter worship with Communion at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. State guidelines will be followed. Pastor Norman Lee will speak through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Fifth Sunday of Easter worship at 10 a.m. People wishing to attend in-person must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. Former pastor, the Rev. Dr. Robert Rennie’s message, “Fiddlers Fiddle!” is based on Psalm 99 and Ephesians 1:3-14.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. African Style in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. Text and sermon: 1 John 4:7-21 “Perfected in Love.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donna Swiers, church member. Sermon: “Shepherd Me, O God” based on Psalm 23; John 10. Ministry of music offered by Susan Aldam.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All welcome. Login info: 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestream worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St., and on YouTube. Message: “If You’re Not Weak, You’re Not Strong” based on 2 Corinthians 12. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org. The Rev. Mark Seifried, senior interim pastor.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.