Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s message is “What the Spirit Desires.” Come worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch us on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. The Sanctuary will be open for worship at 9:30 a.m. Restrictions apply. Worship will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual will lead the congregation in a Litany of Dedication for the church’s reopening assisted by Wayne & Jeri Galletly and Julia O’Connor. Message: “Pentecost Continues.” Wear the color red for Pentecost Sunday. A retelling of the Pentecost Story adapted from a script written by M. Luti will be retold by SNEUCC staff. H. Siward Hazelton will lead the congregation in song and perform a solo of “Spirit Song.” Music provided by Kate Caton.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org.
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Lana Bennett. Sermon: “The Latin in Me.” Visit uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Revelation 20:1-7. Message: “Thy Kingdom Come: ‘The Millennium,’ Part 3.” Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook. Veterans, in or out of uniform, and members of police and fire departments, are invited to join the Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. May 30. To participate, call Mosher 978-502-0131. Social distancing is practiced.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Body of Spirit.” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “The Refreshing Wind of the Spirit!” Open for in-person service. Registration is required by contacting the office by Friday morning. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in-person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Michael Tuck, pastor. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. The Rev. Michael Tuck, pastor. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. On Pentecost Sunday, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon theme is “Beautifully Broken.” Masks and social distancing are required with temperature checks at the door. The service will continue to be offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can also be seen on Zoom and Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. with face masks and social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks and social distancing. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “The Way of the Spirit.” Michael Daunis, Scott Bailey and MaryAnn Caproni will provide musical selections. The youth of the church will receive a separate Zoom invitation to attend the monthly Sunday school session. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome. Contact fccnorthadams@gmail.com for Zoom instructions.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Pentecost Sunday sermon focus: “All of us have been baptized into one and the same Spirit; let us live, then, by the Spirit! That same Spirit, the Advocate, ‘who renews the face of the earth,’ was given as gift to the disciples to strengthen them to go forth in the name of the Lord and to obtain forgiveness of sins.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Pentecostal worship at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary following State guidelines. Pastor Norman Lee will speak through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Pentecost worship at 10 a.m. People wishing to attend in-person must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. First Gentleman Nelson Ross will give the message, “The New Normal: Don’t Look Back,” based upon Ecclesiastes 7:10-14.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary is available for limited reservations by emailing Cara Davis at caradavis01230@yahoo.com. This Sunday will also be available on Facebook (First Church of Christ on Park Square). Email firstchurch27@gmail.com with questions. All welcome.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. Common service at 10 a.m. in-person and livestreamed at facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield. Pentecost sermon: “Celebrating the Holy Spirit.” Text: Acts 2:1-21. Meals provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Don Fredenburg.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Worship on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All welcome. For login: 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Outdoor worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with new pastor, the Rev. Joel Bergeland. Also livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and zionlutheranpittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship returns at 10:30 a.m. Sunday observing State guidelines. Pentecost Sunday will be celebrated and Communion will be safely observed with pre-packaged elements. A food collection for the South Congregational Church food pantry will be held. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: An Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for link.
First Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Be Faithful” based on Habakkuk 2. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/Williamstown Baptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music at 10 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on YouTube and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.