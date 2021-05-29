Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Come worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch us on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5. Carson window restoration info session at 6 p.m. Monday.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. The Sanctuary is open for worship at 9:30 a.m., restrictions apply. It will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. For Trinity Sunday, the Rev. Henry Pascual will focus on the interrelationship of the Creator, Redeemer and Holy Spirit and how they work together. Linda Johnson, lay reader. Jeri Galletly will read “Duck on a Bike” by D. Shannon for Storytime. Tom Towne, hymn leader. Music provided by Kate Caton.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks & social distancing. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m. Meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Meg Riley. Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. We are open and practice social distancing. Memorial Day service led by Pastor Chuck Mosher at 9 a.m. Sunday. Police, firefighters and veterans are invited. Message: “No Greater Love.” Text: John 15:12-13. A parade follows at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Seeking Light in the Night.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Laura N. O’Shaughnessy via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “Nimby.” We are open for in-person service. Registration is required by contacting the office by Friday morning. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m.; online worship at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. This Sunday will offer a contemporary worship service with music led by Tom Cairns and the worship band. Pastor Nami Yu will focus her sermon on “Peace with Justice.” Strict safety guidelines are followed with masks, social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The service will also be offered via Zoom. All welcome. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship also on Zoom and Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Masks & social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks & social distancing. Livestreamed worship at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mac Bellner, guest leader. Message: “God So Loved The World.” Michael Daunis and Paul DeJong will provide music. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions to join by phone or computer.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks & social distancing. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will air on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The Lord God is one, there is no other. We have been chosen as his own, and, through the Spirit, are able to call God Abba. Through baptism all nations are called to share in the life of the Son and acknowledge the triune God.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary following new State guidelines. Guest speaker Charlene Steele will offer a patriotic service for Memorial Day. Pastor Norman Lee is on vacation.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. celebrates the first Sunday after Pentecost/Trinity Sunday. The church is open for in-person attendance. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Memorial Stones: Remembering God’s Work on Our Behalf,” is based on Joshua 4:1-9; 20-24.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary is available for limited reservations. Email Cara Davis at caradavis01230@yahoo.com to reserve a space. This Sunday will also be available on Facebook (First Church of Christ on Park Square). Email firstchurch27@gmail.com with any questions. All welcome.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. First service at 10 a.m. available in person and livestreamed on facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield. The Rev. Jennifer Gregg, guest preacher. African Style in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. Meals provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. John W. Harding Jr., Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, offer the Memorial Day message. Patriotic ministry of music by Don Fredenburg.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Online service at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: Worship at 11 a.m. on conference call or online.
South Congregational: No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. will observe Memorial Day. All recommended safety guidelines will be observed. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. Church in the Garden at 10 a.m. Outdoor services every week, weather permitting. Bring a chair.
First Congregational: 125 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Be Joyful, based on Habakkuk 3. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: Blue church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. Register: faithdivecchio@gmail.com or 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing.