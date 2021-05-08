Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Services are recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. ARK, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s message is “Redeemed.” Come worship the Lord with us on this Mother’s Day!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch us on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship service livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. The Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on the Gospel of John 15:9-17. Message: “Friends Together.” Pascual will be accompanied by lay reader Stephanie Morris. Sue Salvini will lead the congregation in song and perform a solo of “I Believe.” Music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour follows.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Motherhood.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom service links, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m. includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. Currently meeting as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon: “Mother’s Day.” Visit uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. with guest pastor Barry Gravman. Evening service at 6 p.m. on Facebook. We are open and practice social distancing.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Born of Water, Blood, and Spirit.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming. Worship at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. The Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush’s sermon is “Living in Between.” Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Zoom worship at 11 a.m. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. On the sixth Sunday of Easter, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon will center on “Jesus Christ in You.” Strict safety guidelines followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered on Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can also be seen on Zoom and Facebook Live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Worship is also livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. The Rev. Carolyn Peck’s message is “Beyond the Boundries.” Music led by Michael Daunis. Special music by cellist Paul DeJong. Mother’s Day message for the young and young at heart. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for Zoom instructions by phone or computer. All welcome. Open & affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday with face masks and social distancing. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Let us love one another as Christ has loved us by offering himself for our sins. His love is to be revealed to all the world, as Peter himself taught.” Thursday: Holy Day of Obligation Masses at 8 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Ascension of the Lord sermon focus: “Jesus commissions his disciples to baptize in his name, reminding them that he is always present through his Spirit.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Sixth Sunday in Easter worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary celebrates Mother’s Day. Pastor Norman Lee will deliver his sermon through the scriptures. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church. Worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the sixth Sunday of Easter. People wishing to attend in-person must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. Congregant Rosemary P. Crawford will give the message based on Psalm 91:1-13 and Isaiah 43:2,4.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. African Style in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. Text and sermon: John 15:9-17, “Keeping the Commandment.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald Fredenburg, moderator-organist.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: No in-person worship. Online worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. “COVID-19: Is our Future Going Viral?” virtual panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at tinyurl.com//TAAPanelDiscussion. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link. Shabbat hike at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Pleasant Valley, Lenox. Registration required at tinyurl.com/TAAShabbatHikes. Upcoming events: ansheamunim.org.
Unitarian Universalist: Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: No in-person worship. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Mother’s Day morning prayer service at 10 a.m. in the Memorial Garden, weather permitting. Otherwise view on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Examine Yourself,” based on 2 Corinthians 13. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube only. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: Online worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.