Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
First Baptist: 32 North St. Service information at facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchofcheshire/.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number. In March, the church is collecting donations for the Berkshire Humane Society. ARK Community Church, a member of the Berkshire Interfaith Organization, strongly believes in and supports social justice.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary or join us on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi’s sermon is titled “God’s Dwelling Place.” Come worship the Lord with us. Holy Week: Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday will be a celebration of our risen Lord on April 4.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Pastor Stephanie Filiault; Linda Fischer, organist. The 10 a.m. Sunday worship can be viewed on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org/home.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Virtual worship livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. For Palm Sunday, the Rev. Henry Pascual will lead the congregation into Jerusalem with the Liturgy of the Palms. Deacon Tom Towne will be lay reader and hymn leader. For storytime, Jeri Galletly will read “The Donkey that No One Could Ride” by A. DeStefano. Music provided by Kate Caton. A virtual coffee hour will follow. There will also be a virtual Maundy Thursday worship service with communion at 7 p.m. April 1 led by Pascual and accompanied by lay readers Donna Bishop, Stephanie Morris, Sarah Pudlo, Galletly, and Towne.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Sunday services from 11 a.m. to noon by conference call. Details are available from Pastor Dan Lampron.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal Church: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Though our building is closed for now, Hevreh remains open. Through Zoom, we hold Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and allow our #HevrehAtHome to connect. To be added to our email list and get the Zoom links for services, email info@hevreh.org. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Pastors: Dr. Collins and Cheryl Lein. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. and includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. We are currently meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Speaker: Leyn Burrows. Sermon: “An Invitation to Daily Practice of Giving and Receiving Kindness.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Mosher will sing a solo, “Watch the Lamb” by Ray Boltz, followed by the message, “Simon The Cross Bearer,” the character in the song. Scripture: Mark 15:16-21. The Lord’s Supper service will be celebrated after the message. The 6 p.m. service on Facebook is titled “Hosanna the Son of David,” a traditional Palm Sunday message. We are open and practice social distancing.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “Losing and Finding Triumph.” Palms are also available as a drive-thru option from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday in front of the church for anyone who is not able to attend worship. On Maundy Thursday, an online service with special music will be available at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. William Furey, pastor.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Palm Sunday worship with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Sermon: “This is Our King?” Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. A Good Friday Pilgrimage will begin at 5 p.m. via Zoom (email uccleechurch@gmail.com for a specific link. Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. April 4. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Jim Guenther, pastor. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. The Rev. Michael Tuck, pastor. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship resumes at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Nami Yu will center her sermon on “King of Humility.” Strict safety guidelines are being followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. The service will also continue to be offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: No in-person services. Worship can be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with Pastor David Anderson presiding. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams. Handicapped accessible church.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Palm Sunday worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Message: “The Road Less Taken.” The final piece will be added to the Lenten banner. Music led by Michael Daunis with two solos from Gwen Farnsworth. Maundy Thursday service via Zoom at 7 p.m. Zoom made possible by Dave Rhoads, Steve Bailey, Daunis, and Peck. Open & affirming congregation. Join us by computer or phone. Email fccnorthadams@gmail.com for instructions.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Pastor Larry Jones Jr. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering each Sunday eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: Virtual worship on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Palm Sunday sermon focus: “Jesus, humbling himself out of love for us, did not shield his face from buffets and spitting, but offered his life on the cross. He relied on his father’s love.” Holy Week — Wednesday: Tenebrae at 7 p.m.; Holy Thursday: 8 a.m. prayer service and 7 p.m. Mass, “Anointed by the Spirit, Jesus proclaims the good news that we are a royal nation, a priestly people. Before the feast of Passover, Jesus celebrates the Last Supper in which he gives us his body and blood.” Good Friday: 8 a.m. prayer service, Stations of the Cross at noon, 7 p.m. service, “Entrusting his life to the Father, Jesus bore our infirmities, and, obedient unto death, won for us eternal salvation”; Holy Saturday: 8 a.m. prayer service, Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. followed by Adoration for Vocations, “Easter Vigil Alleluia! The stone rejected by the builders has become the cornerstone. If we have died with Christ, we shall also rise with him and pass from death to life.” Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. April 4.
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road, 413-655-2613. Palm Sunday (the sixth Sunday in Lent) worship at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary or outside if weather permits. Bring lawn chairs. Palms will be available for those in attendance. Pastor Norman Lee will speak on the Biblical Passover as it relates to our lives today (part two). State guidelines will be followed for inside or outside service. Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. April 4. Due to Covid-19, no Holy week services will be held. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. A place to belong, a place to believe. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate Palm Sunday. In-person attendance is limited to church members only at this time, and they must call the office to make a reservation. Worshipers may also tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “Who Is This Jesus?” is based on John 12:12-19. Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. Resurrection Sunday worship at 10 a.m. April 4.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. No in-person worship. Live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. Palm Sunday worship concludes our Lenten theme: “A Time to Heal” with scripture readings from Matthew and reflections of Christ as He nears the Cross. Easter Sunday, April 4: 10 a.m. worship in-person and livestreamed to the Facebook page. Meals and food assistance available from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); Festival Shaharit at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, March 28 and April 4, first and eighth days of Passover; Yizkor after 10:15 a.m. April 4. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV); Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenburg, church moderator and organist. Sermon: “Lessons from a Donkey.”
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. followed by Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 8 p.m. (no 9 a.m. Mass). Good Friday: Stations of the Cross at noon and Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6 p.m. (no 9 a.m. Mass). Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 7:45 p.m. (no 4 p.m. Mass). Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 & 10:30 April 4. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor. The Rev. Michael Goodreau, parochial vicar. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. Lenten vespers at 6 p.m. Sunday in the church. Holy Week services — Mass of the Holy Oils, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.; Good Friday: 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 & 11:30 a.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. No in-person worship. An online service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. No in-person worship. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation welcoming all and seeking to be a nourishing presence in the community.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Join us for our upcoming services. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist Church: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield. Maundy Thursday: Lenten Holden Evening Prayer at 5 p.m., email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org to register.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. No in-person worship. Palm and Passion Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be livestreamed. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity Church: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Maundy Thursday: Holden Evening Prayer and Dinner Church Zoom Worship at 5 p.m., email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org to register. Good Friday: Zoom worship at 6 p.m.. Easter Sunday, April 4: Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. in-person in the Memorial Garden; 10 a.m. online worship via christtrinitychurch.org.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation. Pastor: The Rev. Jill D. Graham.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. FCC will livestream worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. The message, “Who Is Your King?” is based on Luke 19:38. Maundy Thursday worship at 6 p.m. at the church and livestreamed. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org. The Rev. Mark Seifried, senior interim pastor.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. No in-person worship. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.