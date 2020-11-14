Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
First Baptist: 32 North St. Service information at facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchofcheshire/.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship livestreamed on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Join us in one of three ways: 92.7 FM if nearby, at facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/ or in our sanctuary. Interim Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi will be sharing from God’s word. Come, let us worship the Lord together!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. The 10 a.m. Sunday worship can be viewed on Facebook Live. Information: umcdalton.org.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. A virtual worship service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton or through Zoom. No in-house worship. The Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on the gospel of Matthew 25:14-30, the parable of the talents. His message will examine how we use the resources God has given us. Susan Pickwell, deacon of the week and lay reader. Donna Bishop will present a visual message. Music provided by Kate Caton. Virtual coffee hour will follow.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday from automobiles spaced in the parking lot.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. The 10 a.m. Sunday service will be held via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church located at 420 Stockbridge Road, Jenifer House Commons. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. and includes expressive contemporary Christian worship and teaching. We are currently meeting together as an inside/outside gathering.
Unitarian Universalist: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon is titled “Integrity.” Email info@uumsb.org for the Zoom link to join.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: Sunday service at 9 a.m. at the church on Main Street. Pastor Chuck Mosher will lead the service with his message titled “Life Of Christ Last Days Series No. 15: The Remnant.” Scripture reading from Matthew 24:21.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “What Will Save the Day?” Face masks required. No Sunday school or child care.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., morning worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open and affirming. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Neil. Sermon: “Talents, Time and Treasure” via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Thursday evening AA meetings continue. Other meetings are held via Zoom. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033 or uccleechurch@gmail.com.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary, Mother of the Church: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Reservations recommended as seating is limited: 413-329-3026. Worship will also be online on Zoom at 2 p.m. Email welcome@lenoxucc.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman, pastor, Lenox & Monterey UCC, also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download. Information: lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel & Trinity Episcopal: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: trinitylenox.org.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road, behind NBT Bank. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Strict safety guidelines are being followed with masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered on Zoom. To access the Sunday service online, visit lenoxumc.org or call 413-445-5918.
North Adams
All Saints Episcopal: Join us at 59 Summer St. for in church service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks and 6’ distancing required. Worship can also be seen on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide your email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. No Sunday school.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. Michael Daunis and Meghan Gleason will lead the music. Zoom worship is possible thanks to Dave Rhoades, Steve Bailey and Daunis. Join us by computer or phone. Call the church office at 413-663-9940 for directions. All are welcome. Open and affirming congregation.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. 413-662-2260. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for a Holy Spirit-filled worship service. Expect a warm and friendly congregation gathering each Sunday eager to hear the Word of God and apply it to their lives. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and live streaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist Church: Virtual worship on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: new-hopeumc.org.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Regular weekend Masses with a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing required. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. will continue to be aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “They are happy who fear the Lord, who use their gifts and talents in the service of one another, especially the poor and the needy. They shall be known as children of the light, and will be ready for the Lord’s return.”
Otis
St. Mary of the Lakes: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship services with Pastor Norman Lee at 10 a.m. Sundays in the church sanctuary following all State guidelines with number allowed, mask and distance requirements. No handouts, music or refreshments will be available. Communion will available the first Sunday of each month and those participating will be offered individual, sealed communion wafer & juice or bring your own bread & juice from home. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. A meeting is scheduled on the last Sunday of each month. Information: 413-655-2613.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. A place to belong, a place to believe. Sunday worship livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page.
First Baptist: 88 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the 24th Sunday after Pentecost. Although the church building is not open, worshipers may tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross, pastor.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Worship on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship and live video services with remote communion will continue to be posted to YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons each week. African Style in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday’s text and sermon is from Matthew 25:14-30, “The Strange Economy of God.” Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Pilgrim Memorial Church: 249 Wahconah St., 413-447-7443. Donna J. Swiers, lay minister. No services this Sunday.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Sacrament of Reconciliation is available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor. The Rev. Michael Goodreau, parochial vicar. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. Online service, 10 a.m. Sunday, at facebook.com/SaintStephensPittsfield. Registration requested at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Service is available on conference call or online at 11 a.m. Sundays.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Virtual worship available at southchurchpittsfield.org and on our Facebook page. Open & affirming congregation.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Affirming justice, equity and compassion in human relations. Services meeting virtually. See church announcements at uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship services will be livestreamed on Facebook. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor. All are welcome to join us on this continuing journey of faith.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Visit christtrinitychurch.org for a link.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. FCC will livestream worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. in the church yard and on Zoom. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 731 Main St. Services will also be livestreamed; visit website for details and links. Sunday’s message, “A Walking Miracle,” is based on Joshua 6:1-27. “Basic Christianity” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via YouTube. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing required. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. In-person worship suspended. Sunday services available on YouTube; search St. John’s Williamstown.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. Virtual service information at secondcongregationalchurch.org.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Sunday 10 a.m. worship via Zoom. Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com for information.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: The Blue Church at 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Indoor Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. No outdoor Masses. Masks and social distancing required.