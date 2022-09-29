The Guild of Berkshire Artists' next small group show, “Soul Vision,” opens Thursday, Sept. 29, at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Artists Carolyn Abrams, MJ Marx and Susan Sabino express their connection with nature and their environment using variety of media.
The show runs through Oct. 10. Viewing hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Information: berkshireartists.org.