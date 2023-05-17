Great Barrington: Huntington's Disease fundraising walk

Arlo Guthrie’s 23rd annual Historic Garbage Trail Walk to Massacree HD, a fundraiser for Huntington's Disease, will take place Sunday, May 21. Walkers will trek between sites made famous by Guthrie's song and movie, "Alice's Restaurant."
Registration is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road. The six mile walk begins at 10 a.m. Lunch and entertainment follow the walk from noon to 1:30 p.m.
After registering, walkers will get a ride to the site of Alice’s original restaurant, where the trail begins. Water stops will serve up free snacks and fun. Rides will be available back to the Guthrie Center for those who can’t finish the route.
Donations can be made to HD Walk, c/o 216 Beach Road, Washington, MA 01223. Visit garbagetrailwalk.org for more information.