Great Barrington: Arts 4 Us hosts exhibit, Spanish storytelling

Arts 4 Us, a program with the Center for Peace through Culture in Housatonic, is hosting Katunemo Art & Healing's exhibition, "El Viaje II (The Journey II)," showcasing the literary, art, music, and video works of 17 artists.

The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the gallery, 137 Front St. A closing reception will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15.

To celebrate the kick-off of Spanish Heritage Month, Arts 4 Us and CPC will host an evening of Spanish storytelling and live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the gallery.

