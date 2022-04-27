Rock and blues legends Mitch Chakour and Peter J. Newland will join forces with acclaimed jazz flutist Peter H. Bloom in a benefit concert for Ukraine at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Ashfield Community Hall, 521 Main St. 

Concert proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen, providing meals for Ukrainians in their own country and in nearby refugee centers in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

Tickets at $20 can be purchased at the door or in advance at Ashfield Hardware and Supply, 343 Main St. Information: 413-325-4549.

