First Congregational Church will host an organ rededication service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Postponed for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this special event will inaugurate the return of the church's historic George W. Reed pipe organ after its two-year restoration.

The guest organist is Jerry Noble. The choir, under the direction of Margery Heins, will sing music by Charles Villiers Stanford and lead hymns for the occasion.

Visitors and guests present in the congregation will include Bill Czelusniak, whose firm undertook the complete restoration of the organ, and Helen Boyle, great-great-granddaughter of the organ’s builder, George W. Reed.

The Organ Celebration Series is supported by First Congregational Church, an anonymous donor, and the Cultural Councils of Ashfield, Buckland, Charlemont-Hawley, Conway, Plainfield, and Shelburne.

Admission is free. Masks will be required inside the sanctuary. The church is located at 429 Main St. Additional information is available at ashfielducc.org.

