First Congregational Church announces the second concert of the Organ Celebration Series which marks the recent restoration of the church’s historic George W. Reed pipe organ. The performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Bob Sparkman Trio with Jerry Noble, piano and organ; Bob Sparkman, clarinet; and Kara Noble, bass, as well as Tinky Weisblat, soprano, will perform.
Masks will be required inside the sanctuary. Attendees are invited to bring a folding chair or blanket to listen from the lawn.
The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 31. Event information and last minute rain date scheduling will be available at ashfielducc.org.