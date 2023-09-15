Ashfield: FilmFest features documentaries, shorts

The 15th annual Ashfield FilmFest offers two nights of films on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, in the Town Hall, 412 Main St.
Feature Film Night on Friday includes documentary films which highlight the work of two women. Local Shorts Night on Saturday features a diverse group of entries.
Friday's films open with "Alice: At Home with Alice Parker" by Eduardo Montes-Bradley at 7 p.m. The film explores the life and work of pioneering world-renowned composer, conductor and teacher Alice Parker, who lives in Hawley. Parker will lead a “sing” following the film.
The second film of the evening is Ruth Stone’s "Vast Library of the Female Mind," about the Vermont poet who nurtured a community of writers. A panel discussion with local poets will follow the film.
Saturday night premiers the popular five minute or less short films, all with a connection to the hilltowns of Western Massachusetts. The Ashfield Community Band will serenade beginning at 5:30 p.m. beside Town Hall. Town Hall doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Local Shorts Competition screening begins at 7 p.m.
The evening culminates with awarding $2,000 in cash prizes, as well as the coveted Audience Choice Award, featuring local goods donated by the community. The Grand Prize winner’s name will be added to the Baby Cecil Trophy.
Tickets may be purchased at ashfieldfilmfest.brownpapertickets.com, Ashfield Hardware or at the door. Tickets are $5 for each night. Information: ashfieldfilmfest.org.