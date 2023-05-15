New Marlborough: 'Ask a Muslim Anything' conversation slated

“Ask a Muslim Anything” will be presented by photojournalist, columnist and public speaker Robert Azzi at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the United Church of New Marlborough, 234 Norfolk Road, Southfield.
Azzi will speak about his life, what it’s like to be a Muslim in America, how he came to convert to Islam, about the religion of Islam and its history — especially in America — and about the Middle East, terrorism and associated political and social issues.
Nothing, except disrespect, is off the table. RSVP to newmarlborough@gmail.com or 413-229-6668.
The program is sponsored by the New Marlborough Friends of the Library and the United Church of Southfield.