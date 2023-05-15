<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Marlborough: 'Ask a Muslim Anything' conversation slated

“Ask a Muslim Anything” will be presented by photojournalist, columnist and public speaker Robert Azzi at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the United Church of New Marlborough, 234 Norfolk Road, Southfield.

Azzi will speak about his life, what it’s like to be a Muslim in America, how he came to convert to Islam, about the religion of Islam and its history — especially in America — and about the Middle East, terrorism and associated political and social issues.

Nothing, except disrespect, is off the table. RSVP to newmarlborough@gmail.com or 413-229-6668.

The program is sponsored by the New Marlborough Friends of the Library and the United Church of Southfield.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

