Berkshire County: 'Assume Nothing' webinar with author Tanya Selvaratnam

The third One Book, One Community county-wide read sponsored by the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force will culminate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, with a webinar presentation and discussion with Tanya Selvaratnam, award-winning producer and author of "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence."
Selvaratnam’s memoir examines her relationship with former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, and how she was able to extricate herself from the relationship and his abuse. He resigned his office within three hours of publication of her story in The New Yorker magazine.
Almost 20 groups from Sheffield, in the south, to North Adams, in the north, read and met to discuss the book between Domestic Violence Awareness Month last October and this month which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Closed captions will be available, and it will be interpreted in both Spanish and ASL.
Register at tinyurl.com/yd5vatyx.