Lenox: Book signing, reception with August Wilson biographer

In tandem with its production of August Wilson’s "Fences," Shakespeare & Company will host a book signing, pre-show reception and post-show talkback with Patti Hartigan, author of the forthcoming biography "August Wilson: A Life," at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
By special arrangement with the author, publisher Simon & Schuster and The Bookstore, copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing three days in advance of its public release.
Patrons will have the opportunity to meet Hartigan and have their books signed at the free signing and reception, as well as to purchase tickets for the 2 p.m. matinee and talkback.
Tickets range from $22 for students to $77, and are available at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at 413-637-3353.