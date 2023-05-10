<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Austerlitz, N.Y.: Historical Society talk on Mohican artifacts

The Austerlitz Historical Society will host a presentation titled “The Recovery and Return of Mohican Artifacts” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the handicap-accessible barn at Old Austerlitz, 11550 NY-22.

Guest speaker Bonney Hartley, repatriation representative for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, the Tribal Nation indigenous to the Berkshires and Hudson Valley, will share insights from the community’s recovery efforts in the region and highlight the ways that individuals and museums have honored Mohican history through increasing the return home of such items.

The program is free to members and to the public. The Shop at Old Austerlitz will be open before the presentation. Information: oldausterlitz.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

