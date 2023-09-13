Austerlitz, N.Y.: Historical Society talk on Underground Railroad

Mary Liz and Paul Stewart, independent researchers and co-founders of the Underground Railroad Education Center, will present "The Underground Railroad: A New Interpretation of an Old Story" for the Austerlitz Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Old Austerlitz Church, 11555 State Route 22.
The Underground Railroad, usually characterized by tunnels, dark of night escapes, coded language and hidey-holes, will be presented as far more extensive and complex than these ideas. The Stewarts will interpret New York State’s role in the abolishment of slavery with relevance for today.