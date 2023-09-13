<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Austerlitz, N.Y.: Historical Society talk on Underground Railroad

Mary Liz and Paul Stewart, independent researchers and co-founders of the Underground Railroad Education Center, will present "The Underground Railroad: A New Interpretation of an Old Story" for the Austerlitz Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Old Austerlitz Church, 11555 State Route 22.

The Underground Railroad, usually characterized by tunnels, dark of night escapes, coded language and hidey-holes, will be presented as far more extensive and complex than these ideas. The Stewarts will interpret New York State’s role in the abolishment of slavery with relevance for today.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

