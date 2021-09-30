The Austerlitz Historical Society will present "Students of the Weather," a talk about the 19th century New York Weather Network, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Morey-Devereaux Barn at Old Austerlitz, 11550 State Route 22.
The free program will be presented by Conrad Vispo, a wildlife ecologist from the Hawthorne Valley Farmscape Ecology Program.
The weather was a crucial ingredient of farming — knowing what crops should be planted when in a given year, when to expect rain, and when to prepare for a storm were all important, if largely unknown factors influencing 18th and 19th century agriculture.