Local history author Allison Guertin Marchese will reveal some little-known stories of Columbia County and Hudson Valley history at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in the Morey-Devereaux Barn at Old Austerlitz on Route 22.
Marchese is the author of two books, "The Hidden History of Columbia County, N.Y." and "Hudson Valley Curiosities."
Among the subjects of Marchese’s talk are the sulphur springs of the county and the spiritualist movement that swept through the City of Hudson taking in its wake a prominent lawyer and judge.
She will also expose a little-known fact about Eleanor Roosevelt and the secret behind a revolver she received as a gift from her bodyguard. Marchese will also provide a sneak preview of her forthcoming book, "Lost Columbia County," to be published summer 2022.
This talk is sponsored by the Austerlitz Historical Society. The event is free to the public.