The Austerlitz Historical Society will hold its annual Blueberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Old Austerlitz, 11550 Route 22. A blueberry pancake breakfast will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The festival features early American craft demonstrations and wares, antiques, live music and entertainment, a magic act, activities for children, animals, birds of prey, sheep-shearing, border collies, and more.
Admission is $8, free for kids under 12. The pancake breakfast costs $8 for adults and $4 for kids under 12; tickets can be purchased at admission.
Pets must be left at home. Information: admin@oldausterlitz.org or oldausterlitz.org.