“Afternoon on a Hill," a summer musical celebration inspired by Edna St. Vincent Millay's poetry, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Steepletop, 440 East Hill Road. The event is a fundraiser for the historic site.
Musical interpreters of Millay’s poetry — Scottish harper, composer and producer Maeve Gilchrist, and The Edna Project, made up of Liz Queler, Seth Farber and their son, Joey Farber — will perform a concert under a tent at 2 p.m.
Guests will be welcome to wander through Millay’s gardens and fields, to explore the Poetry Trail that leads to the Millay family gravesites, and to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds. Millay’s house will also be open for tours for an additional fee for a limited number of ticket holders.
Tickets cost $95 per person for the concert and wine reception or $125 for the concert, wine reception and a 45-minute house tour.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit millay.org.