The Austerlitz Historical Society continues its series of talks at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the historic Austerlitz Church, 11555 NY Route 22. Phyllis Chapman will present “Head to Toe — What They Wore, How They Wore It, and Why it Mattered,” a lighthearted exploration of the shape-shifting variety of 19th century fashions.
Corsets for men? Bustles and shoplifting? Beetle embellishment? Do they get it right in the movies? This fun look at stuff that doesn't get mentioned in history books demonstrates the wide variety of style, silhouettes and fads that kept the fashion-conscious on their toes.
The talk is free and open to the public.