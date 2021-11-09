The Austerlitz Historical Society's annual Holiday House & Shop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Old Austerlitz, 11550 State Route 22.
The historic Morey-Devereaux House will be open with the period rooms decorated for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some decorations will be available for purchase. The house will also host a bake sale, soup kitchen and a quilt and art raffle.
Additionally, the historic Harvey House, which houses The Shop at Old Austerlitz, will have historic toys, antiques, jewelry, and art available for purchase.
Admission is free and all purchases benefit the ongoing programs and maintenance of Old Austerlitz.