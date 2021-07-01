Old Austerlitz, an ongoing project of the Austerlitz Historical Society, is open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 3 through Aug. 29. Old Austerlitz is located at 11550 Route 22.
Admission tickets can be purchased in The Shop and include admission to the Morey-Devereaux House, The Blacksmith Shop, The Morey-Devereaux Barn & Carriage Shed, and The Robert Herron House. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for children 12 and under and members.
Art Austerlitz, a contemporary art gallery in the Historic 1853 Church and grounds of Old Austerlitz, will host an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, for the exhibition, "Line, Mass, Form."
The Shop at Old Austerlitz and Art Austerlitz Gallery and reception do not require an admission ticket. Information: oldausterlitz.org.