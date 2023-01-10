Pittsfield: Authors to address terrorism & prisons

Authors William Sturgeon and Francesca Spina will introduce their new book, "Think Like a Terrorist to Combat Terrorism and Radicalization in Prison," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium.
Sturgeon has 45 years of experience in the criminal justice field. An internationally-recognized criminal justice consultant, he has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice for 27 years.
Spina is an associate professor and chairperson of the Criminal Justice Department at Springfield College and an adjunct faculty member in the Division of Online and Continuing Education at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
The book combines the practitioner’s experience of Sturgeon with the scholarly insights and research of Spina. It provides suggestions for housing, operations, programming, security, and staff training with the goal of keeping staff and other inmates safe from radicalization and from spreading extremist/terrorist doctrines and terrorist acts.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, the presentation and Q&A are free.