Stockbridge: Library hosting talk with author Daniel Okrent

The Stockbridge Library will host author Daniel Okrent in conversation with André Bernard, vice president of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Famed in the sports world for having invented Rotisserie Baseball, and for his iconic red sweater-wearing appearance on Ken Burns’ PBS film “Baseball,” Okrent is best known for his journalism and nonfiction writing.

He served as the first public editor of The New York Times after the Jayson Blair plagiarism scandal, and was the editor of New England Monthly and an editor at Life Magazine and Time.

His most recent book is "The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law that Kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants Out of America." 

Okrent and Bernard will discuss the press, the death of print, immigration, and, perhaps, baseball.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

